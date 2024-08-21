Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $407.52 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $407.52 million and $11.45 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.95 or 0.04314514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00038502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

