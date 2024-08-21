Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 36,868,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average session volume of 3,917,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Oblong Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

