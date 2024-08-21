Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 9,675 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oceaneering International

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,365,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 667.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119,946 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 90,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.