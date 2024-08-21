ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Up to $28.80

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $29.52. ODP shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 29,389 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get ODP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODP

ODP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $99,858.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP increased its stake in ODP by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 2,222,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 511,890 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,750 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 136,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.