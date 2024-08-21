Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.09. 134,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,760. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

