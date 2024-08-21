Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4,164.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. 153,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,170. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

