Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. 225,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,173. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $98.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

