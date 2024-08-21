Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OS. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

OS stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Onestream has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

