Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $220,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,484,000 after buying an additional 978,780 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 764,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 748,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,986.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 494,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CMG stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. 14,491,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,202,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.