Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 24.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 968,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,592,000 after buying an additional 191,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total transaction of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research stock traded up $10.47 on Wednesday, reaching $873.33. 844,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,763. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $967.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.61.

Shares of Lam Research are set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

