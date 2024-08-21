Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $36,773,806. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,093. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

