Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $139.47. Approximately 786,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,185,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,495,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.