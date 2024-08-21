Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.89 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0721 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $70.63 million and $3.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,372.78 or 0.99971103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

