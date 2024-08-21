OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OSI Systems Stock Down 0.5 %
OSIS stock opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock worth $7,013,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.
