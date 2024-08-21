Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $611.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

