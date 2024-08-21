Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.30

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 2,275.24 ($29.56), with a volume of 115480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($29.37).

OXIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($29.11) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($31.19) to GBX 2,750 ($35.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,463.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,307.76. The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,441.86%.

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.55), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($738,695.43). In related news, insider Richard Tyson purchased 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.44) per share, for a total transaction of £140,868.20 ($183,040.80). Also, insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.55), for a total value of £568,500 ($738,695.43). Insiders bought a total of 5,834 shares of company stock worth $14,118,651 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

