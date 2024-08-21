PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 16% against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $143.30 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.16773623 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,380,299.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

