Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,023.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.60. 265,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

