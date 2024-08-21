Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,049 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

