Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,014 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 4,157,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,535,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

