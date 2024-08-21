Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 311.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.76. 1,718,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

