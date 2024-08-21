Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

