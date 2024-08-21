Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 953,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,127,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

