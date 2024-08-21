Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $576,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VeriSign by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 48,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

