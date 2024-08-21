Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDLO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,696. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

