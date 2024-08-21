Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.83. 40,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HXL

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.