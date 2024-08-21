Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 172,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 174,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,490. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

