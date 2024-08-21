Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. abrdn plc increased its position in RTX by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 588,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in RTX by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.82. 566,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,175. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.