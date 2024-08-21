Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.18-6.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.49.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

