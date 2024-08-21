Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $337.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $368.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

