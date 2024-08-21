Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

PZZA stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Papa Johns International has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Papa Johns International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 192,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

