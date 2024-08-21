Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $108.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,532,033 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

