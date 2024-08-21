Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Trading Down 3%

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.94. 55,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 252,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PAY. Baird R W upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Paymentus Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 128,017.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 58,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Paymentus by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

