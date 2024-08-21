PayPoint (LON:PAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $721.00

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 721 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.20), with a volume of 98043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711 ($9.24).

PayPoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £512.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,457.90, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 564.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,877.55%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

