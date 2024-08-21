PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Down 0.1%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.47 and last traded at $175.72. Approximately 815,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,449,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.