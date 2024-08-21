Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading Up 11.6%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 14,936,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,358,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Petro Matad Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £41.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.25.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

