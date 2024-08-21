Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,158,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,222,289. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

