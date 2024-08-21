Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.01. 4,159,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,644. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $120.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

