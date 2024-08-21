Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,882. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.