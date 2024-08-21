PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.58

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 180295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

PHINIA Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 290.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 342,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

