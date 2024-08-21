Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

