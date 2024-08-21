Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.12

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 102245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.