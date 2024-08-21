Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RBRK. CIBC started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $35.94 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,523,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,111,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $6,272,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

