PLANET (PLANET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.87 Million

PLANET (PLANET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One PLANET token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000567 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,064,672.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

