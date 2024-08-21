Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading Up 7.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Playtech Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.