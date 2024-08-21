Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

