Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

