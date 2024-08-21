Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
PSTV stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
