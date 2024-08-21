PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

