Ponke Price Reaches $0.33 (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Ponke has a total market cap of $153.88 million and $16.01 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ponke has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,055.2194 with 555,544,226 in circulation. The last known price of Ponke is 0.30247151 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $13,113,322.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

