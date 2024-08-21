Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.07 and last traded at $169.28. 46,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 354,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $6,249,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.