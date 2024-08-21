Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $169.07 and last traded at $169.28. 46,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 354,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.
Insider Transactions at Powell Industries
In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,442.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $6,249,739. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
