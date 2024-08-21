Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 2.8%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.38 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 14,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 279,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,878,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

